Home invasion in Diamond Bar was not random: police

Authorities are investigating a home invasion in Diamond Bar that left a man injured.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 23000 block of Sunset Crossing and N. Del Sol Lane.

According to police, two male suspects armed with a handgun and taser got into the home and were confronted by a man who lived in the home. A fight ensued.

Police said the suspects got away with the man's wallet, which contained around $3,000.

The man was treated at the scene for his injuries. No one else was injured.

Authorities said a man has been detained in connection with this incident and is currently being questioned.

Advertisement

This does not appear to be a random home invasion, officials said.