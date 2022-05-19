Expand / Collapse search

Home invasion in Diamond Bar was not random: police

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 6:18AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Authorities said this does not appear to be random.

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a home invasion in Diamond Bar that left a man injured. 

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 23000 block of Sunset Crossing and N. Del Sol Lane.

According to police, two male suspects armed with a handgun and taser got into the home and were confronted by a man who lived in the home. A fight ensued. 

Police said the suspects got away with the man's wallet, which contained around $3,000.

The man was treated at the scene for his injuries. No one else was injured. 

Authorities said a man has been detained in connection with this incident and is currently being questioned.  

This does not appear to be a random home invasion, officials said.