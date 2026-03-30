TSA gets paid as DHS shutdown becomes longest in government history

The Brief The DHS shutdown has reached 45 days, setting a new record for the longest shutdown in government history. Also on Monday, the TSA said most of its workers got paid for at least two missed paychecks. A deal to fund the DHS stalled last week and Congress’ two-week spring recess begins Monday, prolonging the shutdown even further.



The Department of Homeland Security shutdown reached 45 days on Monday, setting a new record for the longest shutdown in government history.

Last year’s shutdown over expiring health insurance subsidies lasted 43 days before ending on Nov. 12, 2025.

And after last week’s funding deal for the DHS stalled hours before Congress’ scheduled recess, the shutdown is prolonged even further.

DHS funding bill

The backstory:

Funding lapsed for DHS back on Feb. 14, and a bill to fund parts of the department made it through the Senate last week but then collapsed in the House.

Dig deeper:

The stalled deal shows a rare disconnect between the two Republican leaders in Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

On Friday, Johnson angrily rebuked the plan that the Senate had unanimously agreed to as a "joke."

Congress in recess

Meanwhile:

Congress began its two-week spring recess on Monday, where senators and representatives head back to their homebase for state and district work.

While they’ll be away from the capitol, behind-the-scenes conversations will likely still be happening to work a deal.

What they're saying:

"Theoretically, and I think this is a substantial probability, there’s going to be a lot of phone calls between Mike Johnson, Thune and Trump," political analyst and historian Rich Rubino told LiveNOW from FOX.

"It’ll be very hard to see a scenario where they go back to their states, go back to their districts, and they do not deal with this. I think there’s really going to be an uprising on the part of their constituents who are going through the TSA lines who are going to say, ‘You really need to deal with this,’" Rubio continued.

RELATED: When will TSA agents be paid? Why Trump's order may not bring immediate relief to airports

TSA workers getting paid

Meanwhile:

The Transportation Security Administration said Monday that most of its workers got paid for at least two missed paychecks.

The backstory:

The president last week signed a deal that would pay TSA workers who have gone without paychecks for 45 days now. Hundreds had called in or quit, leading to long lines at some airports with Trump sending in ICE agents to provide some relief.

RELATED: TSA wait times still hit record highs with ICE agents in airports

What's next:

Experts say the hours-long security lines won’t improve much until officers are confident this won’t happen again anytime soon.