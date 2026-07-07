The Brief The Southern California doctor accused of intentionally driving his family over a cliff was cleared of attempted murder charges. The San Mateo Co. D.A. says Dharmesh Patel completed a 2-year mental health diversion program. Everyone survived the 2023 crash that saw the family's Tesla go over Devil's Slide.



Attempted murder charges were dismissed on Monday for a Southern California doctor who was accused of driving his family off a cliff at Devil's Slide near Pacifica in 2023.

In July 2024, Dharmesh Patel, was sentenced to complete a two-year mental health diversion program while living at his parents' Belmont home on a GPS monitor. Patel was not allowed to leave San Mateo County for the duration of this program. In addition, he had to submit to twice-a-week testing to show that he was compliant in taking medication.

What we know:

On Monday, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said Patel's treatment involved a psychiatrist and a social worker. In addition, a mental health court judge lifted a no harassment order for Patel's family and returned his passport. Now, upon completing this program, the attempted murder charges against Patel, now 45, have completely been dismissed.

The backstory:

On January 2, 2023, Patel was driving his Tesla on southbound Highway 1, when it plunged more than 250 feet down a cliff. Inside the car was Patel's wife and two children, ages 7 and 4 at the time.

Everyone survived the crash.

Immediately following the crash, Patel's wife, Bubna, repeatedly said that her husband "did it on purpose" and needed a "psych evaluation." In addition, according to court documents, she said her husband was depressed.

"He said he was going to drive off the cliff," she said.

Before being charged with attempted murder, the California Highway Patrol had said the motive was unclear.

KTVU has reached out to the defense attorney for reaction.

We will update this story when we hear back.