Devastating: Dixie Fire levels Gold Rush-era town of Greenville

Sadly familiar scenes of charred rubble have come to another California town: Greenville, a Gold Rush-era town located in the northern Sierra Nevada.

On Wednesday, the Dixie Fire engulfed the small community of some 800 people, located on Highway 89 in Plumas County.

Video shows a hotel, bar, gas station and many other buildings burned to the ground.

The town had already been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

People watching from around Lake Almanor were aghast as Greenville's dark smoke billowed into the sky.

"It's going, as we speak the town of Greenville is on fire, " said Tommy Pass of Prattville, a town that is also under mandatory evacuation, but so far been spared.

SEE ALSO: PG&E says its equipment may be linked to massive Dixie Fire

"Greenville and Chester both have fire, one to the east and one to the west of us, but for some reason our little town has held with a back-burn lit about a week ago," said Pass.

The Dixie Fire has consumed nearly 280,000 acres and destroyed 45 structures, a number that will rise with Greenville's losses.

About 15,000 more structures are threatened, with numerous communities advised to clear-out Wednesday.

Pass and a handful of others instead stuffed their possessions into their vehicles and parked them on the water's edge.

"I'm pretty safe, living on the lake," said Pass.

"I can jump on my boat if I need to get out, but if I'm here, I can do everything I can to save my home."

Pass admits when the Dixie Fire began three weeks ago, he never dreamed it would be ravaging Lake Almanor communties.

"It's this wind, we're driven by mother nature at this point, " said Pass, "and we're sad for the loss of forest and towns around us."

The Dixie Fire is now the 8th largest fire in California history, burning in four counties, with almost 5,000 firefighters assigned.

"Highway 36 got blocked by fire so resources couldn't make it up to Chester," described Marin County Battalion Chief Graham Groneman, leading a strike team on the Dixie Fire.

Marin County has about 60 personnel and 5 engines up north.

Wednesday evening, Groneman called his headquarters in Woodacre with an update.

He described saving homes, only to have the fire roar back into the same areas again.

With winds pushing fire over highways and containment lines, Marin firefighters forfeited the rest-day they were due for.

"Even though we were going off shift, we saw what was happening and needed to help out," said Groneman.

Red Flag conditions with high winds and low humidity, plus abundant dry fuels, are combining for fire behavior described as unprecedented.

"Huge smoke plumes are creating down drafts, creating more wind on the ground," said Marin County Deputy Fire Chief Chris Martinelli.

"Our folks are exhausted, they've been on a 36 hour shift," said Martinelli.

"And they're frustrated because as firefighters we're used to making a difference and when we're unsuccessful, that's challenging."

Wednesday night, evacuation orders were growing wider, with deputies going door to door alerting residents.

"Our house is packed up and we're ready to go but we're still staying," said John Seipert of Hamilton Branch.

Siepert grew up in Fremont but has deep roots at Lake Almanor and moved there full-time five years ago.

He is monitoring escape routes to decide when he should flee.

If possible, he wants to stay and protect his property.

"This is where my family is from, where they came when they arrived in America, this is home and where I want to be," declared Siepert emotionally.

"I tell my mother when my shoes are on fire, that's when I'll leave."

Evacuation orders:

Evacuation Warnings:

