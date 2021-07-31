Destination Education: Back-to-school dates for San Bernardino County districts
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A new month brings a new school year for many California students. For the 2021-22 academic school year, schools will return for in-person instruction with a statewide mask mandate in place for indoor school settings.
In Destination Education, FOX 11 is going in-depth to cover the critical issues facing students, parents, and educators in the new school year as they return full-time for in-person instruction.
Below you can find a full list of when each school district will begin in San Bernardino County:
Monday, August 2
Bear Valley Unified School district
Oro Grande School District
San Bernardino City Unified School District
Wednesday, August 4
Apple Valley Unified School District
Central School District
Colton Joint Unified School District
Thursday, August 5
Hesperia Unified School District
Silver Valley Unified School District
Friday, August 6
Fontana Unified School District
Monday, August 9
Adelanto Elementary School District
Alta Loma School District
Baker Valley Unified School District
Barstow Unified School District
Chaffey Joint Union High School District
Chino Valley Unified School District
Etiwanda School District
Helendale School District
Lucerne Valley Unified School District
Mountain View School District
Ontario-Montclair School District
Victor Valley Union High School District
Tuesday, August 10
Alta Loma School District
Wednesday, August 11
Redlands Unified School District
Rim of the World Unified School District
Thursday, August 12
Cucamonga School District
Snowline Joint Unified School District
Friday, August 13
Trona Joint Unified School District
Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District
Monday, August 16
Needles Unified School District
Monday, August 23
Morongo Unified School District
Upland Unified School District
Wednesday, August 25
Victor Elementary School District
Friday, August 27
Oro Grande School District
Advertisement
Wednesday, September 1
Mt. Baldy School District