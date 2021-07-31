Destination Education: Back-to-school dates for San Bernardino County districts

article

A new month brings a new school year for many California students. For the 2021-22 academic school year, schools will return for in-person instruction with a statewide mask mandate in place for indoor school settings.

In Destination Education, FOX 11 is going in-depth to cover the critical issues facing students, parents, and educators in the new school year as they return full-time for in-person instruction.

Below you can find a full list of when each school district will begin in San Bernardino County:

Monday, August 2

Bear Valley Unified School district

Oro Grande School District

San Bernardino City Unified School District

Wednesday, August 4

Apple Valley Unified School District

Central School District

Colton Joint Unified School District

Thursday, August 5

Hesperia Unified School District

Silver Valley Unified School District

Friday, August 6

Fontana Unified School District

Monday, August 9

Adelanto Elementary School District

Alta Loma School District

Baker Valley Unified School District

Barstow Unified School District

Chaffey Joint Union High School District

Chino Valley Unified School District

Etiwanda School District

Helendale School District

Lucerne Valley Unified School District

Mountain View School District

Ontario-Montclair School District

Victor Valley Union High School District

Tuesday, August 10

Alta Loma School District

Wednesday, August 11

Redlands Unified School District

Rim of the World Unified School District

Thursday, August 12

Cucamonga School District

Snowline Joint Unified School District

Friday, August 13

Trona Joint Unified School District

Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District

Monday, August 16

Needles Unified School District

Monday, August 23

Morongo Unified School District

Upland Unified School District

Wednesday, August 25

Victor Elementary School District

Friday, August 27

Oro Grande School District

