Destination Education: Back-to-school dates for San Bernardino County districts

By Kelli Johnson
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A new month brings a new school year for many California students. For the 2021-22 academic school year, schools will return for in-person instruction with a statewide mask mandate in place for indoor school settings. 

On August 2, kids headed back to school for in-person learning in San Bernardino. Hand sanitizing stations, a mask mandate and air purifiers will be part of the everyday routine. FOX 11's Mario Ramirez reports from Cesar Chavez Middle School.

In Destination Education, FOX 11 is going in-depth to cover the critical issues facing students, parents, and educators in the new school year as they return full-time for in-person instruction.

Below you can find a full list of when each school district will begin in San Bernardino County:

Monday, August 2
Bear Valley Unified School district
Oro Grande School District
San Bernardino City Unified School District

Wednesday, August 4
Apple Valley Unified School District
Central School District
Colton Joint Unified School District

Thursday, August 5
Hesperia Unified School District
Silver Valley Unified School District

Friday, August 6
Fontana Unified School District

Monday, August 9
Adelanto Elementary School District
Alta Loma School District
Baker Valley Unified School District
Barstow Unified School District
Chaffey Joint Union High School District
Chino Valley Unified School District
Etiwanda School District
Helendale School District
Lucerne Valley Unified School District
Mountain View School District
Ontario-Montclair School District
Victor Valley Union High School District

Tuesday, August 10
Wednesday, August 11
Redlands Unified School District
Rim of the World Unified School District

Thursday, August 12
Cucamonga School District
Snowline Joint Unified School District

Friday, August 13
Trona Joint Unified School District
Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District

Monday, August 16
Needles Unified School District

Monday, August 23
Morongo Unified School District
Upland Unified School District

Wednesday, August 25
Victor Elementary School District

Friday, August 27
Wednesday, September 1
Mt. Baldy School District 
 