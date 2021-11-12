Suspect killed, deputy injured following shooting at Commerce gas station

Officials say one of two suspects was killed and a deputy was injured in Commerce early Friday morning after a gas station attendant called authorities and reported a man was attempting to set a gasoline pump on fire.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called to the gas station located at the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and South Gerhart Avenue just before 4 a.m.

A short time later, the suspect was directed by a responding deputy to walk toward him, and the suspect initially complied. Once he got closer to the deputy, the suspect turned around and attacked him, the LASD said.

LASD investigators said the physical altercation sent both men to the ground when a second suspect appeared after she exited from the SUV that was parked outside the convenience store.

Authorities said she ran toward them with an unknown metal object and stabbed the deputy in the facial area.

The deputy was able to retrieve his firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking both suspects.

The male suspect was taken to an area hospital and was treated for his injuries and the female suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials later revealed she suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and that they discovered a 10-inch folding knife under her body.

The deputy was also taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. He continues to recover at home.

No further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

