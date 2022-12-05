Deputies investigating racist graffiti in Lynwood high school bathroom as potential hate crime

Deputies are investigating after graffiti with racial slurs was found tagged in restrooms at a Lynwood high school on multiple occasions, according to the district.

Racial slurs were found written in the bathroom of Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School on two separate occasions recently, according to a statement from Dr. Gudiel Crosthwaite, Lynwood Unified School District's Superintendent. Crosthwaite did not say when these incidents occurred.

"As soon as the incidents were reported, the District took action and immediately removed the graffiti. An investigation by the District is underway to identify the persons responsible," he said.

SUGGESTED: Long Beach woman terrorizes neighbors with racist rants, death threats; Community fears her return

Administrators also said they reported the incident to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and that the department is investigating the graffiti as a potential hate crime.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incidents can call LASD's Century Station at 323-568-4800.