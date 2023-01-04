Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man in San Jacinto

A man armed with a machete and barricaded with a child inside a San Jacinto home was fatally shot after charging at deputies Tuesday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said sheriff's deputies responded to the home in the 800 block of Minor Street just before 1 p.m. after a woman reported her boyfriend was armed with a machete and behaving erratically. The woman was able to escape from the home safely, but the suspect prevented her from taking her 12-year-old child.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home with the child inside, officials said.

When deputies tried to rescue the child, the suspect hit one of the deputies in the head with a wooden object then swung the machete at another deputy, authorities said.

That's when the suspect was shot, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The child was safely removed from the home.

One deputy was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator J.R. Ferrer or Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Nelson Gomez at 951-955-2777.