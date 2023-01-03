Deputies chasing robbery suspect briefly force hospital to shelter in place

A robbery suspect is in custody after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase that briefly caused a local hospital to shelter in place.

Deputies from LASD's Temple Sheriff's Station responded to a robbery at a location near the City of Hope Hospital in Duarte Tuesday afternoon. The suspect then ran from deputies.

Deputies chasing the suspect used the parking lot at the hospital as a containment spot. When more deputies arrived at the scene they asked the hospital to shelter in place.

According to officials, the robbery suspect was never on the grounds of the hospital. The shelter in place order was lifted shortly before 4 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody. No other information was immediately available.