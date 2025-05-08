Deputies arrest 2 wanted men after finding them in station lobby

The Brief San Bernardino County deputies arrested two men in the lobby of the Chino Hills sheriff's station after they realized the men both had active warrants. When deputies searched Jose Vasquez and Alberto Martinez's car, they found drugs, a credit card skimmer, and burglary tools.



San Bernardino County deputies arrested two wanted men this week, and the suspects could not have made it any easier for law enforcement, because they were already at the station.

What we know:

Chino Hills deputies arrested Jose Vasquez and Alberto Martinez on Wednesday, May 7.

According to the SBSD, deputies interacted with the men in the lobby of the Chino Hills station, then learned that both had active warrants.

Deputies then searched their car, and found methamphetamine, stolen credit cards, a credit card skimmer and burglary tools. Vasquez and Martinez were both arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

Officials said both men had prior convictions, and were therefore eligible for enhanced sentences if convicted.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't say what the men's warrants were for, or why they were both in the station's lobby on Wednesday.

What's next:

Vasquez was set to appear in court on Thursday on charges of receiving stolen property, according to San Bernardino County inmate records. He and Martinez will be back in court on Firday.