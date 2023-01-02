Depth psychologist Carder Stout discusses 'Dry January', his book 'We Are All Addicts'

As some across the country are participating in "Dry January," FOX 11's Special Report was joined by psychotherapist Carder Stout.

This comes as many have pledged to start 2023 on a sober note by not drinking in January. Stout spoke with the Special Report as he celebrates more than 15 years of sobriety.

In the interview, Stout shared important tips for those looking to complete the challenge and not fall victim to temptations.

For more information on Stout, you can click here for more information on his work, including his new book We Are All Addicts.