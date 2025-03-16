In Depth: Little Tokyo Endangered

In segment one, Kristin Fukushima, executive director Little Tokyo Community Council, talks to Hal about the endangered status of Little Tokyo as the area deals with rising rents, gentrification and loss of its historical identity.

Don Tahara, owner of Far Bar, one of the legacy businesses in Little Tokyo, explains what challenges his business has faced in recent years, and how they are attempting to hang on.

In segment two, Irene Tsukada Simonian, owner of Bunkad, and Carol Tanita, co-owner of Rafu Bussan, discuss the challenges they’ve faced as two of the other legacy businesses in Little Tokyo. They discuss their optimism and fears that the historic area will be further erased.

In segment three, Kristen Hayashi, a historian and curator with the Japanese American National Museum, talks to Hal about the history of Little Tokyo, and some of the dramatic events that unfolded during World War II as well as why the area is so meaningful to the Japanese population.