In Depth: The Last Show

By Hal Eisner and Hunter Lowry
Published  June 29, 2025 12:11pm PDT
In an hour-long show, Hal Eisner looks back at his eight years of hosting "In Depth" and talks to the former producer, Tim Langford, and former KTTV archivist Mitch Waldow about the impact of the show.

Guests Ray Richmond, Dr. Lynn Ianni, Dr. Suman Radhakrishna, Sam Chapman, Laura Berman, Summer Willis, Attorney Ugo Lord, comedian and actor Nic Novicki, and songwriter Diane Warren discuss their appearances on the public affairs show over the years, how it has influenced their lives, and what changes they believe have come about because of it.

