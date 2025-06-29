In Depth: The Last Show





In an hour-long show, Hal Eisner looks back at his eight years of hosting "In Depth" and talks to the former producer, Tim Langford, and former KTTV archivist Mitch Waldow about the impact of the show.

Guests Ray Richmond, Dr. Lynn Ianni, Dr. Suman Radhakrishna, Sam Chapman, Laura Berman, Summer Willis, Attorney Ugo Lord, comedian and actor Nic Novicki, and songwriter Diane Warren discuss their appearances on the public affairs show over the years, how it has influenced their lives, and what changes they believe have come about because of it.