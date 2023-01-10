Delta plane leaving SoCal for Atlanta catches fire; No one hurt

A group of passengers leaving Southern California faced delays after a Delta Air Lines plane briefly caught fire.

Cell phone video captured the moments when smoke came pouring out of an engine on the right side of the plane that was initially set to leave for Atlanta. The plane was supposed to leave John Wayne airport in Santa Ana, but the passengers had to switch to a different plane after the plane caught fire.

FOX 11 made calls to Delta, but the airline could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

Passengers tell crew on scene that they faced delays of up to eight hours. No one was hurt in the startling incident.