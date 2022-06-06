Delivery driver arrested for stealing merch from shipping company in San Bernardino County

Two people were arrested in connection with stealing merchandise from a shipping company.

San Bernardino County deputies uncovered the stash worth several thousand dollars after a report of delivery driver theft.

The unopened merchandise was found at a home in the 9700 block of Calabash Avenue.

At the scene, deputies located the suspect, 61-year-old Juan Cardenas, who was a delivery driver with OnTrac. He was arrested for grand theft.

Deputies also arrested 61-year-old Norma Acuna, who was determined to be an accomplice in the crimes.

The stolen property was returned to the shipping company, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com