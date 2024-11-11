Decomposing body found off 101 Freeway in Hollywood Hills

The Brief A decomposing body was found on the side of the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills area. The grisly discovery was made around 1:20 a.m. on the southbound lanes at Highland Avenue. The person's identity was not immediately released.



An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found on the side of the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department reported they found the body around 1:20 a.m. on the southbound 101 at Highland Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP did not release the gender or age of the person.

Authorities remain on scene as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.