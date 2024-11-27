Death investigation underway at Burbank Airport

The Brief A body was discovered at Hollywood Burbank Airport Wednesday morning. The person's identity was not released. Airport operations are not impacted, according to authorities.



An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Wednesday in a vehicle near a terminal at Burbank Airport.

The body was discovered in a valet parking area at about 8 a.m., according to the Burbank Police Department.

Information on the man's identity was not immediately available.

One traffic lane was blocked in the area, but airport operations were not being impacted as the busy holiday travel weekend got underway, police said.