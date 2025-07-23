1 dead in stabbing outside Whole Foods in Brentwood

The Brief One person died after an argument escalated and turned violent outside a Whole Foods. The suspect left the scene on foot and is at large. LAPD homicide detectives are investigating.



Authorities said one person is dead after a stabbing outside a Whole Foods in Brentwood, possibly involving a screwdriver and a crowbar late Tuesday night.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said two people were fighting in front of the store located along San Vicente Boulevard, and that both parties were armed with weapons – believed to be a screwdriver and a crowbar.

Once paramedics arrived, one person was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical personnel. Meanwhile, the second person left the scene on foot.

The LAPD said they received the initial call around 9 p.m. regarding an argument that may have been homeless-related.

What we don't know:

The name of the stabbing victim has not been released by authorities, and it's unclear if both individuals were experiencing homelessness.

It's unclear if any weapons were recovered at the scene.