Shooting death investigation underway in San Pedro coastal community

The Brief Los Angeles authorities were investigating a deadly shooting in San Pedro. A perimeter was set up in an area near West Paseo Del Mar and South Meyler Street. The name of the victim has not been released.



Los Angeles Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting death in a coastal San Pedro neighborhood.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., a 911 caller reported a medical emergency near Point Fermin Park, according to the LAPD.

Responding LA City Fire paramedics discovered a man with a gunshot wound underneath a set of stairs along the beach. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

LAPD Harbor division officers set up a perimeter in the area near West Paseo Del Mar and South Meyler Street.

"The shoreline here is served by numerous steps to the beach line, it’s wooded and in an isolated area that is difficult to access," said Capt. Jamie Bennett with LAPD’s South Homicide Bureau.

Authorities said a weapon was not recovered at the scene, and the shooting is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The victim is described as a male between 30 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.