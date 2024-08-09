Homicide suspect armed with a machete brutally attacks man in DTLA

An investigation was underway in downtown Los Angeles after a man was killed in a brutal machete attack, officials said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a caller reported that attack around 11:10 p.m. Thursday and informed them that the suspect was armed with a machete.

When LA City first responders arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics where he died from his injuries. Medical personnel said he suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck.

Officers set up a perimeter near the crime scene, near the intersection of S. Los Angeles and 6th streets for nearly five hours with no suspect taken into custody.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument before the attack and it’s unclear if they knew each other.

The name of the victim has not been released and was described by police as a 40-year-old man.