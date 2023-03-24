Uber driver carjacked, shot and killed after dropping off 2 passengers in Lynwood

The search is on for two suspects after an Uber driver was carjacked and then shot and killed shortly after conducting a drop-off at a gas station in Lynwood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just after 1:30 a.m. Friday at a 7-Eleven, which just celebrated its grand opening the day before, on the 2800 block of Imperial Highway.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the victim picked up two passengers who requested to be dropped off at the convenience store. At some point, the driver reportedly got into an argument with the passengers when one of them pulled out a gun and shot him in the upper body. A store clerk witnessed the shooting and contacted authorities. When first responders arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's Honda Accord was then carjacked by one of the suspects, while the second suspect took off running, according to authorities.

An investigation is underway after an Uber driver was shot and killed during the early morning hours of March 24, 2023.

The Honda sedan was found abandoned in a neighborhood near the crime scene and has since been towed by LASD investigators as evidence.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available, and no further information was immediately released by authorities.

Officials have not released the victim's name. However, he has been identified as a man in his late 30s and was the father of two.

Homicide investigators were working to gather surveillance footage from the scene.

FOX 11 has reached out to Uber for a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD.