Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights

One person was killed on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights on Thursday morning. According to California Highway Patrol, the victim was traveling at a high rate of speed and may have been racing before the crash.

The deadly crash was reported just before 5:45 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway near the Hacienda Boulevard exit.

CHP said the victim was traveling at about 95 mph before the fiery collision. They were pronounced dead at the scene by authorities just before 6 a.m.

A SigAlert was issued and the three left lanes and the carpool lanes are closed as authorities conduct the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.