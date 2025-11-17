Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old killed in Boyle Heights shooting

By
Published  November 17, 2025 11:29am PST
Boyle Heights
FOX 11
An overnight shooting was under investigation in the Boyle Heights area.

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Boyle Heights, officials said.
    • The name of the victim has not been released.
    • Information about a possible suspect was not available. 

LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating after a man was killed in an overnight shooting in Boyle Heights

What we know:

LAPD officials said the shooting happened at 1:25 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marengo Street at Evergreen Avenue. 

When first responders arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The name of the victim was not released pending family notification. However, they did specify the victim was a 19-year-old man. 

What we don't know:

Information about a possible suspect was not released. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The Source: City News Service contributed to this report.

