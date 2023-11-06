Day dedicated to self-care honoring cancer survivors
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Tower Cancer Research Foundation in West Hollywood is celebrating "Magnolia Monday," a day dedicated to pampering and self-care honoring cancer survivors.
The program is back after a 3-year COVID-19 hiatus.
B2V Salon in West Hollywood provided the venue as all the services were provided by volunteers – making for a perfect, camera-ready moment for the survivors.
For more information on the Tower Cancer Research Foundation, click here.