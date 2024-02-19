Danny Masterson moved from 'Charles Manson' prison to medium-security facility after concerns for ‘well-being'

Danny Masterson is now incarcerated at a medium-security prison in San Luis Obispo, California.

The "That ‘70s Show" actor was "transferred to the California Men’s Colony on February 16," a representative with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed with Fox News Digital.

According to Deadline, citing a law enforcement source, the move comes after concerns for "the inmate’s well-being."

In September, the "That '70s Show" actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty in May on two counts of forcible rape. A jury was hung on a third charge.

California Men's Colony (CMC) is comprised of two separate complexes referred to the "East Facility" and "West Facility." The "East Facility" offers "a myriad of educational and self-help programs to the inmate population," in addition to a correctional treatment center and mental health ward, per the CDCR.

The "West Facility" houses medium and minimum-security for qualifying inmates, including "inmate firefighters working with Cal-Fire Captains to fight wildfires and respond to natural disasters around California."

West Facility inmates also have the opportunity to access increased academic and career/technical education, as well as "self-improvement programs including: cognitive behavior therapy programs, substance abuse education, criminal thinking, anger management and family relationships."

His new facility is a stark contrast from California State Prison, Corcoran – the maximum-security prison he was sent to in January that once housed cult leader Charles Manson.

The notorious criminal cult leader was admitted to state prison on seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder for the August 1969 deaths of Abigail Ann Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, Steven Earl Parent, Sharon Tate Polanski, who was eight months pregnant, Jay Sebring, Leno La Bianca and Rosemary La Bianca, according to CDCR.

He received two more first-degree murder convictions for the deaths of Gary Hinman and Donald Shea. Manson was originally sentenced to death, but a 1972 California state law vacated the death penalty and commuted his sentence to life in prison.

Masterson only served a few weeks at Corcoran after being sentenced to 30 years to life on two counts of forcible rape. He was initially transferred from the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles to North Kern State Prison.

Masterson is eligible for parole in July 2042, according to the CDCR. He will be 66 years old. His first tentative date for a consultation with the board of parole is scheduled for May 2038.

His estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce two weeks after his sentencing and requested Masterson receive visitation of their daughter.

Phillips, the daughter of John Phillips of the folk-rock vocal group The Mamas & the Papas and actress Genevieve Waite, also requested spousal support in documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The first hearing for their divorce case was scheduled for Jan. 24 but was recently postponed to April.

Masterson initially faced up to 45 years in prison for three counts of rape by force or fear, which occurred between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.

The "Ranch" actor was on trial for the second time in less than six months after his first ended in a mistrial in November 2022.

