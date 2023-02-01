Bicyclist dies after being hit by car, then stabbed on PCH in Dana Point

A bizarre and violent incident is under investigation after Southern California authorities said a bicyclist died after they were hit from behind while riding on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Dana Point area, then attacked by the driver that hit them.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a call of a cyclist being hit by a car near Crown Valley Parkway and East Pacific Coast Highway around 4 p.m.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the cyclist was hit from behind by a white Lexus, and after the crash, the driver of the Lexus got out of the car and continued to assault the cyclist.

Witnesses said the suspect struck the bicyclist and proceeded to stab the victim at least once in the back. The suspect then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds before he was disarmed by two passersby.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital after the crash, where they were later pronounced dead. A suspect was detained at the scene.

The crash shut down parts of the Pacific Coast Highway while officials investigated.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released by officials.