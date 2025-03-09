Angry customer rams vehicle into Inglewood CarMax store; 8 injured

The Brief A customer intentionally drove a vehicle into a CarMax store in Inglewood after a possible "business dispute." Viral video shows a silver Subaru backing into the store and then driving out. The driver was taken into custody about a mile away.



At least eight people were hurt when a driver crashed a vehicle into a CarMax store following a "business dispute" in Inglewood on Saturday.

What we know:

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday at the CarMax dealership in the 8600 block of south La Cienega Boulevard, at Manchester Avenue.

CarMax said the driver was a customer whose vehicle had been appraised. The customer was allegedly upset by what he was offered.

Video of the aftermath posted on social media showed a damaged SUV backing into the building, followed by an employee rushing out. The vehicle pivoted in a lobby area and drove out of the opposite end of the building.

The suspect drove off but was later caught and arrested about a mile away.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, two people were critically injured and six others sustained minor injuries.

FOX 11 was told all 8 people inujured are stable.

What they're saying:

Witnesses said the man was offended over what he was offered for his car. He then attacked an employee.

Police said they're using the videos as part of their investigation.

"We suddenly saw a fight, fighting, it was really loud. Everyone was kind of worried, and security tried to stop the guy," said witness Sim Wang.

"Bang! Glass crashing sounds and people shouting… I actually saw the car run over several persons. One sales representative got run over.. his hand got crushed by the car. I was there, it was so close to me … it was two steps or five steps close to me. I was shouting, ‘move out! move out!’"

Another man, Mitchell Marshall, witnessed the mayhem from outside.

"I seen him arguing, I wasn't paying attention, so then he backed up, came this way, then backed up, made a big u-turn, and rammed it not once, but twice."

"[I heard] a big boom the first time. Second time is crunching.. I'm a vet, whenever I hear a boom, I take cover. It was totally unnecessary whatever was going on in there," he added.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity was not released. It's unclear what charges the man is facing.

The conditions of all eight people injured were not disclosed.

It's unclear the extent of damage to the CarMax showroom.

The other side:

CarMax issued the following statement in response:

"This afternoon, a customer drove through our Inglewood, California store, hitting and injuring several employees and customers who are receiving medical care at this time. This individual was a customer and was arrested by the police. We appreciate the authorities’ response to this terrible event. The safety of our employees, community and customers is our top priority. We're deeply saddened by this event and our hearts go out to everyone impacted."

What's next:

Crews are starting the process of repairing what was damaged in the CarMax showroom.