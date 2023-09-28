Culver City buys controversial gun store

The city of Culver City just bought a controversial gun store in an effort to keep another one from taking its place.

The Martin B. Retting Gun Store has been operating in the area since the 1950s.

It is located just 800 feet from an elementary school.

Locals have raised safety concerns for years, so the city finally bought the store for $6.5 million.

SUGGESTED:

While some neighbors think the money could have been better spent, others think it was worth every penny.

A recent report from the California Department of Justice found that from 2010 to 2022, the store ranked among the state's top 10 sources for crime guns.