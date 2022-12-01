VIDEO: Suspects wanted after stealing cash from Culver City gas station

Culver City police investigators sought the public’s help with identifying two men who were seen on surveillance footage committing an armed robbery at a Chevron gas station.

On Tuesday, Nov.29 officers with the Culver City Police Department were notified about an armed robbery that occurred at the gas station located at 11197 Washington Place around 11:30 p.m.

The gas station employee told arriving officers the suspects entered the store, brandished a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The victim said the suspects got away with $200 in cash and immediately left the scene.

The first suspect was described by authorities as a Black man in his 20s who stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red accents, black pants, a black mask, and red and black slippers. Surveillance footage shows he was the one armed with a handgun.

Two suspects were seen on surveillance footage robbing a Chevron gas station in Culver City on Nov. 29, 2022.

The second suspect is a Black man in his 20s who stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and also has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a bright green hoodie, gray sweatpants, a black beanie, a blue surgical mask with black and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Edward Baskaron with Culver City PD at 310-253-6316.