Cub recovering from Tamarack Fire escapes wildlife care

Wildlife care is asking for the public's help in finding a cub recovering from burns in the Tamarack Fire.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the injured 6-month-old black bear escaped the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care facility in South Lake Tahoe.

The cub was in the middle of treatment after suffering burns from the Tamarack Fire.

Wildlife care officials say he is scared of humans and close contact could cause the cub to run or hide.

Anyone who has seen the cub is asked to not approach him but call 530-577-2273.