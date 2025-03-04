CSULB employees charged for allegedly stealing thousands from university

The Brief Two employees of CSULB have been charged after allegedly stealing $36,500 from the university's Athletic Department. The crimes occurred from January to December 2022.



Grand theft and conspiracy charges have been filed against current and former employees of California State University, Long Beach after they allegedly stole thousands from the school's athletics department.

What we know:

According to the LA County DA's Office, Oscar Almanza and Hender Maxwell allegedly stole over $36,500 from the university through fraudulent time sheets certifying hundreds of hours of nonexistent work.

From January to December 2022, Almanza worked as a field supervisor while Maxwell was a former grounds worker in the Athletics Department.

According to a statement from the DA's office, after Maxwell left CSULB’s employment, he allegedly submitted timesheets falsely certifying hundreds of hours worked, which Almanza allegedly approved despite knowing he no longer worked for the department.

Once paid, Maxwell allegedly split the money with Almanza.

Charges filed

Almanza and Maxwell are each charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit grand theft and one felony count of grand theft. The DA's office said the crimes indicate planning, sophistication, and professionalism; and involved an attempted and actual taking and damage of great monetary value.

The defendants pled not guilty Tuesday. The court released them on the condition they relinquish their passports.

What's next:

Their next court date is set for April 14.

If convicted as charged, they face three years in county jail.

What they're saying:

"I am appalled at the brazen acts of criminality allegedly committed by employees of California State University, Long Beach, an institution that depends on public funding and public trust," District Attorney Hochman said in a statement.

"Stealing from California’s venerated public university system steals from taxpayers and the thousands of students who rely on the university for affordable tuition and educational and career opportunities."