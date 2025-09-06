Crump Fire in Riverside County triggers evacuation orders

The Brief The Crump Fire broke out in Riverside County on Saturday, prompting evacuation orders for some residents. The fire is currently 50 acres and has a moderate rate of spread. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



Evacuation orders have been issued for some Riverside County residents after the Crump Fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 12:30 p.m. near Riverside St. and Highway 74 West in the unincorporated area of Meadowbrook and Lake Elsinore.

"Multiple air and ground resources are responding to the 2-acre fire, with smoke showing a moderate rate of spread," the fire department said in a statement.

At last check, the fire had burned 50 acres and is 10% contained, according to officials.

Evacuations

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:

LSN-1407

RVC-1408

North of Highway 74

South of Mountain Ave.

West of Peach St.

East of Crumpton Rd.

To check affected zones, visit: protect.genasys.com/search.

Evacuation shelters

An evacuation shelter has been established at Pinacate Middle School located at 1900 S. A Street in Perris.

An animal shelter has been designated for small and large animals at the San Jacinto Animal Shelter located at 581 S. Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.