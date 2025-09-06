Crump Fire in Riverside County triggers evacuation orders
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders have been issued for some Riverside County residents after the Crump Fire broke out Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 12:30 p.m. near Riverside St. and Highway 74 West in the unincorporated area of Meadowbrook and Lake Elsinore.
"Multiple air and ground resources are responding to the 2-acre fire, with smoke showing a moderate rate of spread," the fire department said in a statement.
At last check, the fire had burned 50 acres and is 10% contained, according to officials.
Evacuations
Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:
- LSN-1407
- RVC-1408
- North of Highway 74
- South of Mountain Ave.
- West of Peach St.
- East of Crumpton Rd.
To check affected zones, visit: protect.genasys.com/search.
Evacuation shelters
An evacuation shelter has been established at Pinacate Middle School located at 1900 S. A Street in Perris.
An animal shelter has been designated for small and large animals at the San Jacinto Animal Shelter located at 581 S. Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: Information for this report is from Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department.