Crews working to contain Hollywood Hills water main break

A water main erupted Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills near the 101 Freeway and Cahuenga Boulevard, causing flooding in the area.

Crews are working to contain the water main break at Odin Street and Holly Drive.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area.

