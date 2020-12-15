Expand / Collapse search

Crews stop gas leak caused by nearby contractors in Burbank, residents can return home

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - Neighbors can now return home after crews stopped a gas leak in Burbank.

Earlier Tuesday morning, crews responded to a gas leak near Clark Avenue and Kenwood Street. Residents in the area were asked to evacuate before they were eventually allowed to return home.

According to a report from City News Service, third-party contractors were to blame for a brief gas leak.

