4 suffer non-life-threatening injuries following medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill

Four people who were on board a medical helicopter in Drexel Hill when it crashed Tuesday afternoon are expected to be okay, authorities announced shortly after the crash.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on Burmont Road and Bloomfield Avenue near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church.

Authorities say the helicopter was heading for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with a young child on board when the crash occurred. The child and three others who were on board were rescued with non-life-threatening issues.

Crews respond to medical helicopter crash near Drexel Hill, Delaware County. (Hank Flynn (FOX 29))

The landing was described by officials as a ‘controlled landing’ and no other injuries were reported. The church sustained no damage.

The child, who was a patient, was rerouted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia following the crash.

The area where the crash occurred was surrounded by homes, and Upper Darby School District says Upper Darby High School was to serve as a landing site for other responding medical helicopters.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX29.com for the latest updates.

