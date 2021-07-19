Crews battling 2-alarm brush fire in Topanga

Crews are working to contain a brush fire in Topanga Monday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the 2-alarm fire broke out near Tuna Canyon Road and Las Flores Heights Road in Topanga.

Firefighters estimate the blaze has stretched to about three acres and fear it may reach nearby buildings.

Nearly 200 crewmembers are on the scene working to take down the fire, Los Angeles County Fire said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.