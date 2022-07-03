Crews kock down massive warehouse fire in Woodland Hills

The Los Angeles Fire Department was able to put out a massive warehouse fire in Woodland Hills Sunday night.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in a building on N. DeSoto Avenue in Woodland Hills, near Pearce College. The building is a vacant warehouse, according to LAFD.

By 9:30 p.m. the fire was elevated to Major Emergency status, with more than 80 firefighters battling the blaze. According to LAFDThis incident is now at the Major Emergency status with over 80 firefighters assigned. The building is starting to fail along at least one corner.

SkyFOX was over the scene of the blaze Sunday night while crews worked to put it out. The fire had shot through the roof and smoke could be seen from a distance.

More than 80 firefighters were able to put out the blaze in just over an hour. The fire caused some structural instability in the building, making certain pockets of the fire difficult to reach with hoses, therefore crews will continue to remain at the scene.

LAFD is urging drivers to remain out of the area of De Soto Avenue and W. Oxnard Street while crews continue to put out the fire.

LAFD's Arson and Counter-Terrorism section is investigating what led to Sunday night's fire. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.