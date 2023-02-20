Crews battle massive fire at Compton-area high school

Fire crews are working Monday night to put out a fire in a building on the campus of a Compton high school.

The fire broke out sometime before 9 p.m. Monday. The Compton Fire Department confirmed that the fire was on the campus of Dominguez High School. According to the school, the fire was in the cafeteria of the school.

Images from SkyFOX showed crews using hoses on the ground as well as from cranes to try and put out the blaze. It appeared as though part of the roof of the building had collapsed. One firefighter could be seen using a grinder to open a door on the side of the building.

SUGGESTED: Santa Paula High School gym destroyed in fire

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"Thankfully there are no injuries reported. Schools were closed today due to the holiday," the school said in an alert to the community. "…We ask the public to keep distance away from the campus for safety and to allow the fire crew to do their work. Further information will be provided to staff, parents, and students regarding the continuance of school operations once that is known."

The department has not yet said what might have caused the fire. The Los Angeles County Fire Department is assisting with the firefight.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.