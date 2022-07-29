Crews battle brush fire near Hesperia

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that sparked Friday evening near Hesperia.

The Highway Fire has so far burned 30 acres and destroyed two structures. Several other structures remain threatened.

The fire is burning near State Highway 173 and 138.

San Bernardino County Fire has deployed 13 engines, two water tenders, two bulldozers, two hand crews, two Air Tankers, three helos, and one air attack.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates