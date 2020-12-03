Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
5
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Warning
until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
Crestmore Fire breaks out in Jurupa Valley, setting nearby pallet yard ablaze

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 11

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. - A fast-moving vegetation fire sparked Thursday in San Bernardino County, burning into a pallet yard in the Crestmore area.

The fire was first reported around 11:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Brown Ave.  

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported that the fire had jumped Brown Ave and extended into a nearby pallet yard threatening multiple structures. Multiple large mulch piles were fully involved. 

The Riverside County Fire Department is sending a response team.  

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

