Crestmore Fire breaks out in Jurupa Valley, setting nearby pallet yard ablaze
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. - A fast-moving vegetation fire sparked Thursday in San Bernardino County, burning into a pallet yard in the Crestmore area.
The fire was first reported around 11:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Brown Ave.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported that the fire had jumped Brown Ave and extended into a nearby pallet yard threatening multiple structures. Multiple large mulch piles were fully involved.
The Riverside County Fire Department is sending a response team.
No injuries were immediately reported.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
