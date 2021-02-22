COVID-19 testing now available in Los Angeles without appointments

article

Starting Monday, Angelenos no longer need an appointment to get a COVID-19 test at sites operated by the city of Los Angeles.

Residents seeking a test can now simply show up to any city-run testing site Monday through Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

People can register for their tests while waiting in line, and all they need to bring is their insurance information or identification if they don't have insurance.

"Since we became the first big city in America to offer universal testing, free to everyone with or without symptoms, we've tested more times than there are people in the city of Los Angeles, over four million tests across 14 city-run sites, 136 nursing facilities and over 150 mobile sites we've set up around the city," Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

People wanting to plan in advance can still sign up for an appointment ahead of their test at corona-virus.la/covid-19-testing.

Appointments are still required at Los Angeles County-run testing sites. Appointments at county sites can be made at https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

