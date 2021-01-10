COVID-19: Out of abundance of caution Santa Monica Pier to temporarily close on weekends

article

In hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the Santa Monica Pier will temporarily close on weekends in the month of January.

The city says this is out of an abundance of caution.

The pier will close starting Sunday, January 10 and remain closed on the following days:

• Sunday, January 10, 2021

• Saturday, January 16, 2021

• Sunday, January 17, 2021

• Monday, January 18, 2021

• Saturday, January 23, 2021

• Sunday, January 24, 2021

• Saturday, January 30, 2021

• Sunday, January 31, 2021

The city says the best way to slow of spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and "the closure is part of meeting this need."

As of now it is not known if the city will expand the weekend closure to February.

Advertisement

RELATED: COVID-19 surge prompts two-month closure of iconic Pink’s Hot Dogs

As COVID-19 cases surge in Southern California, several businesses have voluntarily closed in order to prevent crowds from forming.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.