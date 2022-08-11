Instagram, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney charged with boyfriend's murder

article

Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida.

She's being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said.

The police statement gave no details about the accusations against her, but the Miami Herald reported that Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in April.

She was spotted covered in blood on the balcony of her luxury Miami high rise on Sunday, April 3, after police said she stabbed her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian "Toby" Obumseli, once in the chest, according to FOX News.

Her Miami defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, told the Miami Herald that she was in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. She goes by Courtney Tailor online and has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

"I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," Prieto said. "We look forward to clearing her name in court."