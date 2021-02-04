Couple carves their own life-size red Ferrari out of snow

A husband and wife in Lithuania sculpted their own life-size replica of a Ferrari out of snow, complete with red paint and other little touches seen on the Italian supercar.

Video captured by Donata Bugiene on Jan. 31 shows her husband in Panevezys County, Lithuania, building the Ferrari out of snow over a two-day period. He also applies the smaller details seen on the car using a spatula and "environmentally friendly paint."

"The Ferrari is a real size, made to the dimensions of the original Ferrari LaFerrari," Bugiene told Storyful.

The real LaFerrari supercar, which costs more than $1 million, debuted in 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show. Painted in the company’s signature red, the Ferrari LaFerrari features a Formula One-derived hybrid-kinetic energy recovery system (HY-KERS) to deliver a total power output of 950bhp, according to FOX News.

The life-size replica of Ferrari’s LaFerrari supercar is seen in a provided image taken Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo credit: Donata Bugiene via Storyful)

Ferrari said at the time that the LaFerrari accelerates to 186 mph in 15 seconds and hit a top speed of over 217 mph.

Only 499 units were built, and they all sold out before the car was even available, according to Auto Express Magazine

"We decided that if you can’t buy it – you can build it yourself," Bugiene said.

"Now no one can deny that a Ferrari is standing in our yard," she added.

