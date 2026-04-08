Here's how much it costs to raise a child in California in 2026
New data reveals that the cost of raising a child over 18 years is up again —now topping $300,000 for the first time since the company began tracking it.
LendingTree researchers used various data sources to calculate the average annual costs associated with raising a small child in a two-earner household in each state and the District of Columbia.
Their calculations incorporated expenses for rent, food, infant day care, apparel, transportation and health insurance premiums. Dependent tax benefits — whether exemptions or credits — were also subtracted from expenses to create the average annual cost to raise a child by state.
Raising a child now costs more than 300K
By the numbers:
According to the data, the average 18-year cost of raising a child grew to $303,418 after tax exemptions and credits.
That’s an average of $16,857 annually over 18 years, up 1.9% from a year ago.
Despite this, annual costs in the first five years decreased slightly from $29,419 to $29,325 (or 0.3%), driven primarily by a dip in day care costs.
Hawaii is most expensive state to raise child
Dig deeper:
The analysis found that Hawaii was the most expensive state to raise a small child, with annual costs for the first five years reaching $40,342.
Maryland and Massachusetts followed at $36,419 and $34,247, and California ranked fourth at $33,692 per year.
Conversely, annual costs were lowest in Mississippi ($17,148), Alabama ($18,019) and South Dakota ($18,622). All three states had infant day care costs below $10,000 annually, helping them rank among the cheapest states to raise a small child.
Fourteen states saw the annual cost of raising a small child rise at least 10.0%, including four with growth of 20.0% or more. Annual costs rose in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Nebraska (27.4%), Montana (24.5%), Maine (24.4%) and Wisconsin (23.3%) all saw significant year-over-year growth in the annual cost of raising a small kid.
Families in six states are projected to spend more than $300,000 raising a child over 18 years, with Hawaii leading at $412,661, followed by Alaska ($365,047) and Maryland ($326,360).
Child care increases nationwide
Big picture view:
This data comes after another recent study, which found that households with 2 kids must earn more than 400K to comfortably afford child care.
According to Child Care Aware of America, the average annual cost of child care for an infant and a 4-year-old across the U.S. was $28,190.
RELATED: Households with 2 kids need to earn over 400K to comfortably afford child care in US
For a household to spend only 7% of its income on child care (based on an affordability threshold set by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), it would need to earn an average of $402,708 a year, the data found.
That’s 176.5% higher than the average income among households with two kids of $145,656.
The Source: The information for this story was provided by LendingTree data. This story was reported from Los Angeles. Previous FOX Local reporting contributed.