The Brief The average cost of raising a child in the U.S. has surpassed $300,000 for the first time, reaching $303,418 over 18 years (about $16,857 annually), according to LendingTree data. Costs vary widely by state, with Hawaii the most expensive (over $40K annually for young children) and states like Mississippi and Alabama among the least expensive due largely to lower child care costs. Rising child care expenses remain a major burden nationwide, with studies showing families may need incomes above $400,000 to keep child care spending at an "affordable" level.



New data reveals that the cost of raising a child over 18 years is up again —now topping $300,000 for the first time since the company began tracking it.

LendingTree ​​researchers used various data sources to calculate the average annual costs associated with raising a small child in a two-earner household in each state and the District of Columbia.

Their calculations incorporated expenses for rent, food, infant day care, apparel, transportation and health insurance premiums. Dependent tax benefits — whether exemptions or credits — were also subtracted from expenses to create the average annual cost to raise a child by state.

Raising a child now costs more than 300K

By the numbers:

According to the data, the average 18-year cost of raising a child grew to $303,418 after tax exemptions and credits.

That’s an average of $16,857 annually over 18 years, up 1.9% from a year ago.

Despite this, annual costs in the first five years decreased slightly from $29,419 to $29,325 (or 0.3%), driven primarily by a dip in day care costs.

Hawaii is most expensive state to raise child

Dig deeper:

The analysis found that Hawaii was the most expensive state to raise a small child, with annual costs for the first five years reaching $40,342.

Maryland and Massachusetts followed at $36,419 and $34,247, and California ranked fourth at $33,692 per year.

Conversely, annual costs were lowest in Mississippi ($17,148), Alabama ($18,019) and South Dakota ($18,622). All three states had infant day care costs below $10,000 annually, helping them rank among the cheapest states to raise a small child.

Fourteen states saw the annual cost of raising a small child rise at least 10.0%, including four with growth of 20.0% or more. Annual costs rose in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Nebraska (27.4%), Montana (24.5%), Maine (24.4%) and Wisconsin (23.3%) all saw significant year-over-year growth in the annual cost of raising a small kid.

Families in six states are projected to spend more than $300,000 raising a child over 18 years, with Hawaii leading at $412,661, followed by Alaska ($365,047) and Maryland ($326,360).

Child care increases nationwide

Big picture view:

This data comes after another recent study, which found that households with 2 kids must earn more than 400K to comfortably afford child care.

According to Child Care Aware of America, the average annual cost of child care for an infant and a 4-year-old across the U.S. was $28,190.

RELATED: Households with 2 kids need to earn over 400K to comfortably afford child care in US

For a household to spend only 7% of its income on child care (based on an affordability threshold set by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), it would need to earn an average of $402,708 a year, the data found.

That’s 176.5% higher than the average income among households with two kids of $145,656.