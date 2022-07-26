Costa Mesa emerging as 'eatcation' foodie destination

Here in Southern California, it goes without saying that we're spoiled with amazing restaurants and food spots. While we all know that taco trucks in East Los Angeles or all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue spots in Koreatown are among the iconic food destinations in the United States, another SoCal city has appeared to emerge as an "eatcation" destination.

Costa Mesa is the home of the only three restaurants in all of Orange County with Michelin stars.

On Monday, FOX 11 sent a crew to check out some of the critically-acclaimed food spots, including Terrace by Mix Mix at the South Coast Plaza on Bear Street.

We spoke with the Terrace by Mix Mix's chef/owner Ross Pangilinan, who after working in kitchens in Los Angeles brought his gifts to Costa Mesa.

"Here in Costa Mesa, you have pretty much everything that you would ever want," Pangilinan said of the city's emerging food scene.

As Costa Mesa continues to draw acclaimed chefs like Pangilinan, Travel Costa Mesa launched an ad campaign in hopes of bringing in more tourists to its restaurants. For more information on Travel Costa Mesa's "eatcation" campaign, click here.