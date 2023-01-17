Corona residents evacuated after retaining wall collapses

Eight families were evacuated Monday afternoon after a retaining wall collapsed in a Corona neighborhood, fire officials said.

The wall collapsed following a series of torrential storms that drenched California, causing flooding and severe damage to the state’s 58 counties. In the northern part of the state, the storms became deadly.

Authorities said eight homes were red-tagged in the 2100 block of San Diego Drive, located near the intersection of Green River Road and Paseo Grande.

SkyFOX flew over the scene on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, after eight Corona homes were evacuated after a retaining wall collapsed.

Officials with the Corona Fire Department officials wrote on social media that no injuries were reported and the Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.



Other homes in the area could be in danger but as of Tuesday morning, officials have not called for additional evacuations.