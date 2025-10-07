Coolkicks LA raid: $500,000 in stolen Nike merch seized from Santa Monica warehouse

The Brief Police seized an estimated $500,000 worth of stolen Nike merchandise, including unreleased shoes, during a raid in Santa Monica. The owner of Coolkicks, a popular sneaker resale store, was arrested and booked for receiving stolen property. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities expect to make more arrests.



The owner of a popular online sneaker resale business was arrested in Santa Monica last week for allegedly purchasing half a million dollars' worth of stolen Nike shoes and clothing, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

On Thursday, Oct. 2, a multi-agency operation led by the Los Angeles Police Department's Commercial Crimes Division served a search warrant at Coolkicks' warehouse on Stewart Street in Santa Monica.

During the raid, detectives recovered stolen train cargo, including over 2,100 pairs of stolen Nike shoes and 150 cartons of various Nike clothing worth an estimated $500,000.

The suspect, Coolkicks founder Adeel Shams, 34, was arrested at the scene. He was booked for receiving stolen property.

What's next:

The investigation into the cargo theft is ongoing, and authorities expect to make more arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD Commercial Crimes Division, Cargo Theft Unit at 213-486-5920. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.