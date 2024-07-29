Confrontation between motorcyclist and alleged hit-and-run driver ends in fatal shootout

A confrontation between a motorcyclist and an alleged hit-and-run driver in Highland ended in a shootout that left both men dead, according to authorities.

An investigation revealed the motorcyclist, 38-year-old Jonathan McConnell, was traveling on the 210 Freeway when he split lanes and collided into a car occupied by Aaron Harris and his two children, ages 2 and 5.

According to officials, Harris followed McConnell off the freeway and into the parking lot of Joy's Lounge at 27141 Baseline Street. McConell had met up with some people he knew in front of the lounge when Harris appeared. Harris began to yell threats at McConnell, and when McConnell approached Harris, Harris fired a gun at McConnell and McConnell shot back, authorities said. Both men died at the scene.

Another man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand but is expected to be ok.

The children were not harmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call We-Tip at 800-78CRIME.