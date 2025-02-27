Compton's first Black-owned vegan restaurant facing closure

The Brief Planet Health Compton was the city's first Black-owned vegan restaurant. The restaurant is facing permanent closure. Founder Roland Jackson was killed in a car crash in 2023, and the restaurant was sold to new owners afterward.



Planet Health Compton was the city of Compton's first Black-owned vegan restaurant, and it now faces permanent closure.



The restaurant was founded by Roland Jackson, and opened officially in 2022. Jackson passed away in a car crash in 2023, and his good friend, Ronald K. Jones II, took over as a co-owner afterward.

What we know:

"Nobody saw that coming at all," Jones said, "and once he transitioned, the building went into probate."



Following probate court, the building was sold to new owners.



"I for sure had plans to open in February, but the temporary new owners wanted to go up on rent by $3,000, which wasn't going to be sustainable when it comes down to the business," Jones said. "It more so got to the point of either we're buying the building back and able to do it the right way, or we were just going to be struggling and almost running in place, if not under the water a little bit."

What they're saying:

"Planet Health is a safe haven for the community. It's a marketplace in totality," said Ronald K. Jones II. "It has the plant-based food in a food desert, so it's giving healthier options and helping people with their transition to something new as well as the smoothies and juices, everything is natural, no sugar."



Jones described it as a "one-stop shop."



"We have the retail portion, which basically is donation-based through nonprofits. Each brand has a nonprofit attached to it, so that way we're giving back to the community and the kids specifically. "Then we have the entertainment lounge where we do poetry night, karaoke night, game night, and have had people host their prom send off, their birthday parties," he said.



Jones said there's also a key wellness component to Planet Health Compton.



"We partnered with Dr. Sebi's family, continuing that legacy and healing people with the body, with minerals, natural herbs," Jones said. "It's a place that represents the new age of Compton and pushing things forward and giving people a space that they can feel safe, forget that you're even in quote on quote Compton and get a taste of what that can be like."

What you can do:

Jones said he signed a new lease with the owners, but with the rent increase, and inability to maintain the founder's vision, he doesn't see renting the space as a good option.



He has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help save the business.



"If we all came together and pitched in on it, it would be great. Even $300,000 is a downpayment when it comes down to the commercial real estate space when it comes to something of this magnitude," said Jones.



Jones said he's working with his team to start fulfilling DoorDash and catering orders in the meantime.



"That's really where it's at is finding ways to still do what we do, with or without the building, still do the good work within the community," said Jones.